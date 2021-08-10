A man who alleges a genetic-testing company revealed its customers’ personal data to third parties without their consent may continue to pursue his claims in court, a federal judge held Monday. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo denied a motion by the company that runs the website Sequencing.com to compel arbitration of David Melvin’s individual claim and dismiss or stay Melvin’s proposed class-action lawsuit while the arbitration is pending. Bucklo wrote there is a factual dispute over whether Melvin …