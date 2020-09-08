Where delivery drivers for food delivery platform were not “engaged in interstate commerce” and their arbitration agreements were therefore not within the Sec. 1 exemption of the Federal Arbitration Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed decisions by Judges Charles R. Norgle and Edmond E. Chang, Northern District of Illinois. Grubhub is an online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace. Grubhub provides a platform for diners to order takeout and delivery from local restaurants, either online or via …