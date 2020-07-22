A dispute between the food-delivery platform Postmates and couriers who allege they are misclassified as independent contractors will not make a stop in court before going to arbitration.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland rejected the argument that an arbitrator should not take on the dispute until after a judge determines whether the couriers are trying to do an end-run around a bar on class arbitration.An agreement between Postmates Inc. and the couriers includes a mutual arbitration …