An arbitrator — not a judge — will determine whether a disgruntled customer may take his claims against Nintendo to court.

In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman granted a motion to compel arbitration filed by Nintendo of America Inc. in Zachary Vergara’s lawsuit.

But Feinerman wrote Vergara may come back to court if the arbitrator finds his claims are not arbitrable.

Feinerman acknowledged that judges, not arbitrators, determine in most circumstances whether the parties to a dispute agreed ahead of time to take the matter to arbitration.

An exception to this general rule exists where the parties have expressly agreed that an arbitrator will settle any questions of arbitrability that arise, Feinerman wrote, citing cases that included Howsom v. Dean Reynolds Witter Inc., 537 U.S. 79 (2002).

He wrote Vergara and video game company Nintendo reached such an agreement when Vergara bought the company’s Switch console.

Vergara and Nintendo entered an end-user license agreement at the time of the purchase, Feinerman wrote.

Section 7(A) of the license agreement, he wrote, states that “all disputes or claims arising out of or relating to this [a]greement, including its formation, enforceability, performance or breach” shall be resolved through binding arbitration.

An exception to the arbitration provision is contained in Section 7(C) of the license agreement, Feinerman wrote.

That section, he wrote, excludes from arbitration any claim that could be brought in small claims court.

Vergara argues his suit falls under the exception in Section 7(C), Feinerman wrote.

But it will be up to the arbitrator, he wrote, to interpret Section 7(C) as well as Section 7(A) and determine if Vergara’s claims are arbitrable.

Feinerman stayed action in the suit pending the outcome of arbitration.

Vergara filed his proposed class-action suit in Cook County Circuit Court. Nintendo removed the case to federal court under diversity jurisdiction in September.

Vergara alleges the Joy-Con game controllers that came with the console he bought are defective.

Nintendo filed its motion to compel arbitration in December 2019.

In his opinion, Feinerman noted that Section 7(A) calls for an arbitration to be conducted by the American Arbitration Association “in accordance with the provisions of its Commercial Arbitration Rules and the supplementary procedures for consumer-related disputes.”

AAA Commercial Rule 7(a), in turn, states that the arbitrator “shall have the power to rule on his or her own jurisdiction,” Feinerman wrote.

He conceded the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has not ruled whether incorporating the AAA Rules into an arbitration agreement constitutes an agreement to “arbitrate arbitrability.”

“The eight circuits to have directly addressed the question, though, all answered that question in the affirmative,” Feinerman wrote, citing cases that included Dish Network LLC v. Ray, 900 F.3d 1240 (10th Cir. 2018), and Brennan v. Opus Bank, 796 F.3d 1125 (9th Cir. 2015).

“Accordingly, by entering into an arbitration agreement that incorporates the AAA Rules, the parties delegated to the arbitrator the question whether Vergara’s claims must be arbitrated.”

The case is Zachary Vergara v. Nintendo of America Inc., No. 19 C 6374.

The lead attorney for Vergara is Eugene Y. Turin of McGuire Law P.C.

Nintendo is represented by attorneys who include Eric J. Weiss and Mallory Gitt Webster, both of Perkins Coie LLP’s Seattle office.

None of the attorneys could be reached for comment.