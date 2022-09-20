Seeking a remedy under Illinois law after careless conduct by his former employer allegedly permitted a hacker to obtain his social security and bank account routing numbers, Bennie Archey accused Osmose Utilities Services of breaching an implied-in-fact contract.It didn’t work, although U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama’s order tossing count 2 of the second amended complaint noted he was not ruling “that an employee could never plead an implied-in-fact contract with respect to a data breach …