A woman who sued Menard Inc. after falling over a product display at one of its stores may call an architect to the witness stand as an expert on tripping hazards, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois denied Menards’ motion to exclude the testimony of architect Albertas Kerelis from Diane Durpetti’s negligence case.Kennelly held that Kerelis qualifies as an expert under Federal Rule of Evidence 702 and that his testimony is admissible under …