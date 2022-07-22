An attorney who lied to his client about filing on her behalf and falsified signatures should be suspended for one year and until he makes restitution to his client, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Christopher R. Emerald, sole practitioner at CE Law, LLC in Crystal Lake, was the subject of a three-count complaint related to his representation of Nancy Silver-Hacker. He now permanently resides in the Dominican Republic. In December 2017, Silver-Hacker hired Emerald …