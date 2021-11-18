A lawyer charged with multiple domestic violence incidents in which he was also intoxicated should be suspended for two years, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board recommended.Jaroslaw Arkadiusz Szymanski of Libertyville, who was licensed to practice law in Illinois in 2013, faced a two-count complaint from the ARDC administrator alleging multiple incidents of domestic battery and resisting arrest in violation of Rule 8.4(b) of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct, which states …