A lawyer with drug convictions for his role in maintaining an indoor marijuana-growing operation in Michigan should receive a three-year suspension retroactive to 2018, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board recommended. Timothy J. Fitzgerald, a Chicago lawyer licensed in 1991, faced a one-count complaint from the ARDC administrator. He has been on interim suspension and would have to apply for reinstatement.The complaint, filed Dec. 1, 2017, charged Fitzgerald with a violation of Rule …