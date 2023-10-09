An attorney who filed four frivolous lawsuits naming his opposing counsel in a case and misstated a citation in his response briefs should be reprimanded rather than suspended, the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Mark S. Lenz was charged with filing frivolous pleadings in violation of Rule 3.1 and knowingly making false statements of law to a court in violation of Rule 3.3(a)(1).The charges were in connection with four slander of title lawsuits Lenz brought on behalf of his client …