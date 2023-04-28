An attorney who failed to return $6,000 to an elderly client in violation of a court order should be suspended for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee hearing board.James H. Schultz of The Law Office of James H. Schultz P.C. in Rock Island was the subject of a one-count complaint from the administrator, charging him with lack of competence, conflict of interest, failure to comply with a court order, charging an unreasonable fee and failure to return an unearned fee …