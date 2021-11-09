A lawyer who sent multiple emails containing false or reckless statements about a U.S. magistrate judge should be suspended for nine months, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.In 2012, Nejla K. Lane, owner of Lane Legal Services, Ltd., was hired to represent Barry Epstein in a dissolution proceeding filed by his wife, Paula.In 2014, Lane filed a complaint on Barry’s behalf in the Northern District of Illinois, alleging that Paula and her attorney, Jay Frank …