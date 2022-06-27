The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board affirmed an earlier recommendation for a lawyer involved in a marriage fraud operation to stay disbarred.In January, the ARDC hearing board recommended that Manny A. Aguja, who was disbarred on consent in 2012 for his role in a scheme involving U.S. citizens paid to participate in fictitious marriages with foreign nationals, should not be reinstated.Aguja was convicted of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud in federal court and sentenced to 24 …