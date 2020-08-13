Following up on its statement on racism earlier this summer, the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission has formed an Equal Justice Rules Committee to study the state’s professional ethics rules.The 12-member EJRC will meet for the first time on Thursday.The committee is chaired by Timothy L. Bertschy, who serves as vice chairperson for the ARDC. The committee’s vice chair is LaShana T. Jackson, senior vice president of human resources for R1 RCM and a non-lawyer ARDC commissioner.In the …