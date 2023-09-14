The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Lea S. Gutierrez as the new administrator of the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission (ARDC), making her the first person of color to lead the agency.The appointment marks a return to the ARDC for Gutierrez, who previously served as the founding director of diversity and inclusion. She will take the administrator role effective Oct. 23, the ARDC said Thursday. Jerome Larkin, who joined the agency in 1978 and was named administrator in 2007, is retiring.She is the fifth …