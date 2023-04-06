The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee (ARDC) is officially searching for a new leader.The organization, which provides attorney registration information, conducts disciplinary proceedings and provides educational and practice resources, posted a job listing for administrator, its principal executive officer. The role has been held by Jerome Larkin since 2007.The ARDC is working with global organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry on the search.Larkin is slated to retire at the end of the year. He …