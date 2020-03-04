Just a week after he failed to appear at a hearing before an Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich was recommended for disbarment on Tuesday.Blagojevich’s law license had been suspended indefinitely following his 2009 impeachment from office and his 2011 convictions for wire fraud, attempt to commit extortion, corrupt solicitation, conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit corrupt solicitation to defraud the United States and making false statements …