An attorney who repeatedly disparaged judges and prominent legal professionals while trying a murder case should be suspended for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.George Jackson III was charged with engaging in misconduct while representing his brother in a first-degree murder trial. Jackson made several statements that allegedly disparaged current and former Cook County judges James B. Linn, Dennis J. Porter, Ursula Walowski and Levander Smith Jr. — who …