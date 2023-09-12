A lawyer who continued to practice after being removed from the master roll of attorneys and neglected a client’s divorce proceeding should be suspended for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee hearing board.Theron W. Burall of the Law Office of Theron W. Burall was charged with unauthorized practice of law and dishonesty, as well as lack of diligence and communication.The administrator’s first amended complaint alleged that Burall did not complete his MCLE …