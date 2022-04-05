An attorney did not violate rules of professional conduct in a trial that ended in a $25 million settlement for a man paralyzed in a fall from a yacht, according to an Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.But Mark E. McNabola of McNabola Law Group engaged in a conflict of interest and deceitful conduct in two other matters and should be censured, it said.McNabola was charged with misconduct arising from four matters. In two, the hearing panel ruled in his favor.He was found not at fault …