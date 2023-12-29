An attorney who falsely told her employer in Texas that she was licensed to practice law in Illinois should be suspended for at least six months, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.In a written report, a panel of the hearing board also recommended that Nichole Elizabeth Tuliszewski not be readmitted to the Illinois bar until further order of the Illinois Supreme Court.Tuliszewski was admitted to the Illinois bar in November 2007. She was removed from the state’s …