An attorney who was found to have engaged in dishonest conduct, among other charges, should be suspended for one year and until further order of the court, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board.Soon Mo Ahn was the subject of a two-count complaint charging him with refusing to withdraw his appearance after being discharged, filing pleadings with no basis in law or fact, and engaging in a conflict of interest, dishonest conduct and conduct prejudicial to the administration …