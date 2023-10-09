An attorney who made false statements and filed lawsuits after retiring should be suspended for one year, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Terry L. Gaca was charged with making a false statement in a civil proceeding, filing of frivolous pleadings and unauthorized practice of law and an additional charge of unauthorized practice of law, among other charges.The administrator’s complaint alleged that Gaca made false statements in a motion to dismiss, a signed affidavit …