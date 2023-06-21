A former attorney who was disbarred after being convicted in a mortgage-fraud scheme that caused lenders more than $3.48 million in losses should not be reinstated, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Discipline Commission hearing board.Anthony C. Campanale sought reinstatement after being disbarred on consent based on his participation in a scheme in which property sellers he represented funded buyers’ down payments and concealed that fact from lenders.Campanale was charged in federal court with multiple …