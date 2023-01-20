An attorney who misused more than $282,000 belonging to a disabled person under her care should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Helga Kahr, a Seattle-based attorney also registered in Illinois, was the subject of a one-count complaint from the administrator.The complaint charged her with criminal convictions for theft while serving as the guardian of Jeffrey Phillip Barrett, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after a head-on collision that left him …