An attorney who used at least $136,000 of his employer’s funds without consent should be suspended for three years and until further order of the court, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee hearing board.The administrator charged Tradd Ashton Fromme with engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation, based on his unauthorized use of his employer’s corporate American Express card, which resulted in his fraudulently obtaining at least $136,000 …