An attorney who misused more than $12,000 of a client’s money and failed to communicate important information in a foreclosure matter should be suspended for one year, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission hearing board.McStephen Olusegun Adewale Solomon was the subject of a two-count complaint charging him with failing to act with reasonable diligence and promptness in representing a client in a mortgage foreclosure matter, failing to keep his client reasonably informed about the …