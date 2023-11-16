An attorney who gave a client over $2,600 for expenses unrelated to a legal matter and allegedly converted over $900 of settlement funds for his own purposes should be suspended for six months, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Philip Michael Kiss was charged with providing financial assistance to a client, converting settlement funds and failing to maintain required client funds account records.Kiss represented Mohamed E. Ali in 2016 after a bus he was a passenger …