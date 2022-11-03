An attorney who was convicted of mail and wire fraud in connection with a real estate scheme should be suspended for three years, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.David Williams Belconis of David W. Belconis Law Offices was the subject of a one-count complaint from the administrator, charging him with committing a criminal act that reflects adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer and engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or …