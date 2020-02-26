An Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission hearing board heard arguments Tuesday to determine if former Gov. Rod Blagojevich should be disbarred.In 2011, the former governor was convicted in federal court for wire fraud, attempt to commit extortion, corrupt solicitation, conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit corrupt solicitation to defraud the United States and making false statements to agents of the FBI. He received 14 years in prison, though he only served eight of them.At the same …