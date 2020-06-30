The Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission issued a statement on racism Tuesday, vowing to review its internal practices “that allow bias to permeate our agency.”The letter, authored by ARDC Administrator Jerome E. Larkin and ARDC Director of Diversity & Inclusion Lea S. Gutierrez, outlines the steps already taken by the disciplinary agency over the years and explains its goals moving forward.Larkin and Gutierrez started their written statement acknowledging the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna …