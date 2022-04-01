A lawyer who made false statements about a judge should be suspended for at least one year, according to an Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission review board recommendation.Brian K. Sides of Champaign was the subject of a nine-count complaint charging him with making false or reckless statements about the integrity or qualifications of a federal bankruptcy judge and engaging in conduct that was prejudicial to the administration of justice.His conduct violated Rules 8.2(a) and 8.4(d) of the Illinois …