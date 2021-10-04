A lawyer who was twice found to have engaged in dishonest conduct, among other charges, should be suspended for one year, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.Soon Mo Ahn, a Northbook lawyer, faced a two-count complaint from the ARDC administrator.The first count alleged that Ahn failed to withdraw from representation after being fired, continued to identify himself as his former client’s attorney, filed baseless pleadings and acted dishonestly in the interest of …