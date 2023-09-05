A lawyer should be suspended for one year for making false statements and threatening a third party in a settlement demand letter, according to an Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Gabriel P. Casey, owner of Casey Law Office LLC in Morton, was the subject of a one-count complaint claiming he engaged in dishonest conduct in violation of Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct 8.4(c), 4.1(a), and 8.4(g), based upon statements he made in a settlement demand letter asking for $950,000 …