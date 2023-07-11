An attorney who used nearly $3,000 from a client trust account of a practice he acquired and later reimbursed the funds should be reprimanded, according to a majority of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Discipline Commission hearing board.James D. Cottrell was charged with failing to hold funds belonging to third persons in his client trust account and engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation by knowingly using those funds for his own purposes without authorization.Cottrell …