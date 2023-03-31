An attorney who submitted false bills to his partners to make it appear he had paid his capital contribution should be suspended for five months as initially recommended, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee review board.James Thomas Rollins was the subject of a one-count complaint, charging him with engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation, in violation of Rule 8.4(c) of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.Rollins allegedly created fake …