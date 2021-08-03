A lawyer who was found to have engaged in an improper conflict of interest and disbursing escrow funds without proper authority should be suspended, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.In a written report, a panel of the Hearing Board suggested LaCoulton J. Walls of Westchester face suspension for three months. It did not find that he had acted with dishonest intent.In 2018, while representing Jose Handyman Services and Dream Team Investments, Ltd. in two real estate …