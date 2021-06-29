Former Cook County Circuit Judge Jessica A. O’Brien should be disbarred for taking part in a mortgage fraud scheme years before she took the bench, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.In a written report, a panel of the Hearing Board concluded O’Brien violated the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct with actions that netted her a year and a day in prison.O’Brien’s conviction on one count each of bank fraud and mail fraud is all the proof needed to show she committed …