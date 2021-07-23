A lawyer who neglected an imprisoned client’s post-conviction case and then tried to cover up his neglect with lies and false documents should serve six months of suspension, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.In a written report, a panel of the Hearing Board recommended Sean Michael Liles of Springfield be suspended for one year until further notice, with the suspension stayed after six months by two years of probation.The panel found Liles violated Illinois Rules of …