A Deerfield attorney should be suspended for at least two years for professional misconduct that mirrors wrongdoing that landed him in trouble three previous times, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.In a written report, a panel of the Hearing Board also recommended Sheldon Lee Banks of Sheldon L. Banks Attorney at Law be barred from seeking reinstatement until he makes restitution of $7,000 to a client.The panel found Banks failed to promptly return unearned fees to a …