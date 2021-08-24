A Rock Island attorney who spent more than $70,000 of a client’s settlement money on personal expenses should be suspended from the bar for 18 months, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.In a written report, a panel of the Hearing Board found Philip Edwin Koenig violated Illinois Rule of Professional Conduct 1.15(a) by failing to safeguard client funds.The panel also found Koenig engaged in dishonest conduct in violation of Rule 8.4(c) by using funds he knew were his …