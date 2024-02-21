An attorney who misused nearly $3,000 from his client trust account before reimbursing the funds and self-reporting the incidents should not be suspended, according to a majority decision of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Discipline Commission review board.The review board affirmed the majority lower ruling, which recommended that James D. Cottrell of Champaign should be reprimanded, and rejected the administrator’s bid for a suspension of at least 30 days.Cottrell was charged with failing to hold funds …