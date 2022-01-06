A lawyer who obtained and converted a client’s settlement funds without authorization should remain suspended, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.In September 2004, Pamela D. Lucas was suspended for three years and until further order of the Court.Lucas settled a personal injury claim for a client without authorization and used $7,500 in settlement funds belonging to that client for personal expenses, according to the ARDC.Lucas filed a petition requesting to be …