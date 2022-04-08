An attorney who had a sexual relationship with a client and wrote a letter lying about her employment status should be censured, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Jeffrey Gerald Kendall, a sole practitioner, was the subject of a two-count complaint, filed in June 2021, charging him with violating Rules 1.8(j) and 8.4(c) of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.In July 2021, Kendall admitted nearly all the factual allegations, as well as his violation of Rule 1.8 …