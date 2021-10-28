A disbarred lawyer who participated in a multimillion-dollar property-flipping scheme should not be reinstated, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Review Board, reversing the ARDC hearing panel.Robert Michael Voltl was disbarred on consent in 2003, following a federal conviction for mail and wire fraud for his participation in the scheme between 1995 and 1998.The review board said Voltl failed to prove reinstatement was warranted given the nature of his misconduct and the overall …