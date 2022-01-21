A disbarred lawyer who participated in a conspiracy to commit marriage fraud should not be reinstated, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Manny A. Aguja was disbarred on consent in 2012 for his role in a marriage fraud operation in which U.S. citizens were paid to participate in fictitious marriages with foreign nationals who received an immigration benefit, according to the report.Aguja knew the marriages were fraudulent but completed and filed false documents on …