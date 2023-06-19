An attorney who misused more than $51,000 of trust assets should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee hearing board.Karen Linden Boscamp was charged with engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation and knowingly offering evidence she knew to be false, in violation of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.In her third amended answer, Boscamp admitted some of the factual matters but denied all allegations of misconduct.The …