A complaint against a lawyer accused of financially exploiting an elderly person should be dismissed, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.The board found the woman, who had been a landlord, did not credibly claim that she failed to understand documents in a real-estate deal.In June 2020, Sean Patrick Cullinan was the subject of a two-count complaint from the administrator, with the first count charging him with committing a criminal act by engaging in the financial …