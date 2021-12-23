A lawyer who was disbarred for 10 years for abandoning her practice without informing clients should be reinstated, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission Hearing Board.A panel of the board wrote that Sarah Jane Melisande Jones, a former immigration lawyer, was sincerely remorseful of her misconduct and presented a credible written petition, among other factors.Jones practiced in California under her Illinois license. Following a series of personal hardships, she abandoned her practice …