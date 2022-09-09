An attorney who was found in contempt of court for his courtroom behavior should be reprimanded, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee hearing board.The panel found that David C. Thollander of Thollander Law Firm Ltd. engaged in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice, but otherwise did not find that he had committed the misconduct charged against him.The charges stemmed from Thollander’s conduct during a 2018 trial in Cook County Circuit Court, where Judge Anna Helen …